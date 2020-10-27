Greece exceeds 1,200 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

Greece recorded a new daily peak of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus. Tuesday's jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. The country has been steadily recording an increase in cases since early October. Twelve people died of the virus on Tuesday.

Night-time curfews from 12.30 a.m. to 05.00 a.m. were enforced in the capital Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki last weekend. Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameos said she had tested positive on Tuesday when she and her spouse were tested after he showed symptoms. Kerameos, 40, wrote on Twitter she had no symptoms and would remain in isolation.

A Greek official said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested negative in a scheduled test on Monday. Tuesday's data showed Greece's total tally of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 32,752, with 593 deaths.