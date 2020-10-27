Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Meanwhile, European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to try to curb a growing surge of infections across the continent. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:11 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it does not yet have data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE. Meanwhile, European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to try to curb a growing surge of infections across the continent.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy posted a daily record of 21,994 new cases on Tuesday, the health ministry said. * Belgium's government will convene on Friday to decide on a potential new national lockdown with the country now suffering the highest rate of infections per 100,000 citizens in the European Union.

* Poland reported 16,300 new infections on Tuesday, a daily record, as its prime minister warned that people attending mass protests over abortion rights were disregarding "massive" infection risks. * France should prepare for "difficult decisions" on new curbs, its interior minister said, a day after the country reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April.

* German ministers called for targeted, temporary curbs to slow exponentially growing infections, and predicted 20,000 new daily cases at end of the week. * Russia ordered bars and restaurants to close overnight, RIA news agency reported.

AMERICAS * The United Nations cancelled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after five people in Niger's U.N. mission were infected.

* The White House press secretary tamped down prospects for a major coronavirus relief package to be agreed upon by the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. * Fear of the novel coronavirus has cast some Americans as litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures.

* Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the disease. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and relax restrictions on bars and restaurants starting Friday. * Australia's Victoria state, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in over seven months.

* India's finance minister will meet the premier on Tuesday and could discuss likely steps for stimulus, ET Now reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians are being too lax in complying with restrictions, the government said, as the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country faced new daily records of infections and deaths. * Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international travel before the crisis, could see passenger traffic fall as much 70% this year, its CEO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said the United Kingdom's health regulator has started a real-time review of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

* South Korea's drug ministry is reviewing whether to fast-track approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate, Yonhap news agency reported. * European countries are looking at buying millions of COVID-19 rapid tests mostly from Roche and Abbott , as production is stretched by a surge in infections.

* Antibodies against the coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population over summer, a study found, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stock markets fell and the U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the Nov. 3 U.S. election. * Euro zone banks are tightening access to corporate credit amid a resurgence of the pandemic, adding to already numerous arguments for the European Central Bank to add to stimulus.

* Spain plans to raise taxes on large companies and wealthy people to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its 2021 budget, the government said. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Sarah Morland; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Christian groups spent $280m fighting LGBT+ rights, abortion overseas

Clarifies details of bakery case in par 6 By Rachel SavageLONDON, Oct 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Right-wing U.S. groups have put more than 280 million into campaigns against LGBT rights and abortion worldwide since 2007, almost 90 mill...

Neighbours would trust India, not China: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that Indian culture and Hindu culture is not expansionist and neighbouring countries would never feel threatened by India, but they would not feel the same way about China. While Indian culture s...

WRAPUP 6-Europe enacts new curbs as COVID surges in absence of vaccine

European governments moved on Tuesday to impose new curbs to try to contain a rapid surge in coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.World leaders face an increasingly difficult task as they ...

WRAPUP 2-France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world over cartoons

France warned its citizens in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and the head of Russias Chechnya region said Paris was pushing people towar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020