Algeria's president enters specialised treatment unit, his condition is stable - statement

Algeria's president enters specialised treatment unit, his condition is stable - statementReuters | Algiers | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:24 IST
Algeria's president on Tuesday entered a specialised treatment unit at an army hospital, but his health condition is stable and does not cause any concern, a statement from the presidency said.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 75, had decided to put himself in isolation a few days ago after his top aides contracted COVID-19. It was not immediately clear if his admission to the hospital was linked to the coronavirus.