Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children can be spreaders or super-spreaders of COVID-19: ICMR

Children can be spreaders or super-spreaders of COVID-19, said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:26 IST
Children can be spreaders or super-spreaders of COVID-19: ICMR
Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Children can be spreaders or super-spreaders of COVID-19, said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday. "Children were thought to be protected against COVID-19, however, there is some evidence that suggests children can be spreaders or super-spreaders of the virus," he stated.

Addressing a media query in the context of children in Mizoram, the doctor referred to Kawasaki disease that has been happening among children simultaneously with COVID-19 in other parts of world. "An autoimmune disease that affects children less than five years of age, Kawasaki disease presents itself with fever, thrombocytosis, and aneurysm; arteries of the heart become dilated. So this is a rare condition. The disease affects more males than females. It is more common in the USA and less common in India," said Dr Bhargava.

"This has been happening with the COVID in different parts of the world. However, we have don't have any such experience of Kawasaki disease with COVID-19 in India at the moment as it is a very rare condition. We have to remember that it affects very small children. The arteries of the heart can get dilated and a clot can form in the arteries, leading to heart attack," he said. Dr Bhargava further said that they have to be more careful, particularly in Mizoram, as some children were affected. There are 315 active cases in the state.

"Overall in India, only 8 per cent of children below the age of 17 years are positive, and it is even lesser below the age of five years," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan doubles domestic fuel prices to help cut budget deficit

Sudan doubled domestic fuel prices on Tuesday, a move that should help reduce a gaping budget deficit but is sure to anger many of the countrys impoverished citizens.The government, which has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest lev...

France reports 523 new deaths from COVID-19, highest daily toll since April

France reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April 22, health ministry data showed.Tuesdays death toll data included hospital deaths, which are reported on a daily basis, and 235 retir...

Trump supporters rally at US Embassy in Jerusalem

A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the US Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next weeks election. Some two dozen vehi...

Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30

The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020