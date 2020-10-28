Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 downturn in Singapore to be more deeper, protracted than past recessions

“At the same time, the shock will continue to propagate through the demand side of the economy as firms and households continue to be restrained by income loss and increased uncertainty, therefore holding back on investment and discretionary spending.” MAS expects economic momentum to slow in the final quarter of 2020, reiterating the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) earlier projection that the economy will contract between 5 and 7 per cent for the full year. Singapore on Wednesday reported seven imported cases of COVID-19.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:37 IST
COVID-19 downturn in Singapore to be more deeper, protracted than past recessions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is "deeper and likely to be more protracted" than past recessions in Singapore, the city-state's central bank said in a report on Wednesday. Some sectors of the economy, especially those that are travel-related, may not return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year as the Singapore economy faces a "gradual but uneven" recovery, the Channel News Asia reported, citing the report by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The travel sector is expected to see prolonged headwinds as borders reopen "very gradually", said MAS. Singapore may "lag the global recovery in air transport given the absence of domestic flights," cautioned the MAS.

Even though green lanes and travel bubbles are being progressively rolled out, the revival of cross-border travel may be "hesitant" due to recurrent waves of infection and strict travel measures. In the consumer-facing sector, the initial boost - due to the easing of distancing measures in the third quarter - is expected to wane in the final three months of the year, said MAS.

"On the demand side, it remains unclear whether the early rebound in the retail and F&B sectors from pent-up consumer demand can be sustained, as tourist arrivals will stay depressed and heightened economic uncertainty will continue to cap discretionary spending by households," the central bank said. Some of the sectors that have held up amid the pandemic could also moderate moving ahead.

The pharmaceutical segment, for instance, could see a decline in the level of activity in the coming quarters. Improvements in the labour market will likely be "uneven and slow", with the resident unemployment rate – made up of citizens and permanent residents – likely to stay elevated in 2021, keeping wage growth low, said MAS.

The pandemic and a "circuit breaker" implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 dragged the Singapore economy into a record slump in the second quarter. The resumption of business activities following the end of the circuit breaker may have slowed the economic decline in the third quarter, but this effect is not expected to last into the fourth quarter.

"With most industries already reopened, the supply-side impetus to growth will taper off in the quarters ahead," the central bank said in its report. "At the same time, the shock will continue to propagate through the demand side of the economy as firms and households continue to be restrained by income loss and increased uncertainty, therefore holding back on investment and discretionary spending." MAS expects economic momentum to slow in the final quarter of 2020, reiterating the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) earlier projection that the economy will contract between 5 and 7 per cent for the full year.

Singapore on Wednesday reported seven imported cases of COVID-19. All seven imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. There was no local case from the community or either from the foreign workers' dormitories which had been the biggest clusters for spreading the coronavirus at peak.

With Wednesday's cases, Singapore's total COVID-19 tally reaches to 57,987. The city state's Multi-Ministry Taskforce regularly reviews border measures to manage the risk of importation and onward local transmission from travellers, said MOH.

"Given the surveillance regime that we have put in place for travellers serving Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at their own residence, we will also adopt a risk-based approach and allow more travellers to serve their 14-day SHN at a suitable place of residence," it said. From January 1, 2021, all incoming travellers will also be required to pay for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities, and will be responsible for their inpatient medical bills if they have onset of symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of their entry to Singapore, said MOH.

The six imported cases, reported on Monday, came from Japan, France, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. Forty-three confirmed cases are currently in hospital while 26 are recuperating in isolated community facilities for mild symptoms.

Four people have recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 57,883.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"Flat and fierce": Israeli breast cancer survivor celebrates scars topless

Shirtless beneath a pink blazer, Eylon Nuphar stands scarred and proud as she poses for the cover of an Israeli womens magazine one month after undergoing a double mastectomy.Nuphar, 49, an Israeli performing artist, chose not to have her b...

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the worlds most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to ...

Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

Bangladeshs cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence...

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020