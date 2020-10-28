Rwanda ease COVID-19 restrictions on weddings and burial events

After the cabinet meeting held on October 27, the government of Rwanda has resolved to increase the maximum number of people who can attend weddings and burial events, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Rwanda has moved to ease a number of COVID-19 related restrictions, as the country's caseload drops.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for wedding receptions with fewer than 75 guests.

This is more than double the maximum number that has been allowed, which is 30.

Church wedding ceremonies and burials are allowed to host 75 people maximum. The previous limit was 30 attendants. Formerly, they were not allowed to exceed 30 percent of the sitting capacity.

Other changes in the meeting in regards to COVID-19 directives include giving a green light to gaming operators to resume operations after seven months of the ban.

"Gaming operators may resume activities gradually, upon fulfilling COVID-19 preventive measures. The Ministry of Trade and Industry will provide detailed guidelines," reads part of the cabinet meeting minutes.

Public institutions are also now allowed to operate at 50 percent staff capacity, up from 30 percent.

For private institutions, they will remain at 50 percent, while other employees will continue working from home on a rotational basis.

The Cabinet also stressed the need for diligent compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures, adding that "penalties will be applied for non-compliance."