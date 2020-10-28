Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda ease COVID-19 restrictions on weddings and burial events

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:11 IST
Rwanda ease COVID-19 restrictions on weddings and burial events
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

After the cabinet meeting held on October 27, the government of Rwanda has resolved to increase the maximum number of people who can attend weddings and burial events, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Rwanda has moved to ease a number of COVID-19 related restrictions, as the country's caseload drops.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for wedding receptions with fewer than 75 guests.

This is more than double the maximum number that has been allowed, which is 30.

Church wedding ceremonies and burials are allowed to host 75 people maximum. The previous limit was 30 attendants. Formerly, they were not allowed to exceed 30 percent of the sitting capacity.

Other changes in the meeting in regards to COVID-19 directives include giving a green light to gaming operators to resume operations after seven months of the ban.

"Gaming operators may resume activities gradually, upon fulfilling COVID-19 preventive measures. The Ministry of Trade and Industry will provide detailed guidelines," reads part of the cabinet meeting minutes.

Public institutions are also now allowed to operate at 50 percent staff capacity, up from 30 percent.

For private institutions, they will remain at 50 percent, while other employees will continue working from home on a rotational basis.

The Cabinet also stressed the need for diligent compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures, adding that "penalties will be applied for non-compliance."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kept out of traditional jobs, transgender people see hope in tech world

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As a transgender woman living in Russia, where LGBT people often face abuse and state repression, Chloe Golovleva said she felt like an animal trapped in a cage.There was no li...

Pakistan and Zimbabwe face off to start 2023 World Cup qualification bid

Former world champions Pakistan host Zimbabwe in the ICC mens World Cup Super League series in Rawalpindi from Friday as the teams begin their qualification campaign for the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. A record of losing ...

Prof Chandrabhas Narayana appointed RGCB Director

The Centre has appointed Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, currently Dean, Research and Development at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, as the Director of the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. RG...

Pompeo says AES of US, PetroVietnam to sign $2.8B LNG deal

The US energy firm AES and PetroVietnam plan to soon sign an agreement on a USD 2.8 billion liquefied natural gas project, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. Pompeo made the comments in pre-recorded remarks to a business conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020