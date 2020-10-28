Left Menu
Doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals on indefinite strike, services affected

Services at North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals were affected as doctors continued their agitation on Wednesday over pending salaries, despite the civic body saying "all dues have been cleared".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Services at North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals were affected as doctors continued their agitation on Wednesday over pending salaries, despite the civic body saying "all dues have been cleared". Senior doctors belonging to the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) had gone on casual leave en masse over their pending salaries on Monday and begun an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the strike continued despite appeals from North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash to return to work as patient services were getting affected. On Tuesday afternoon, the mayor had held a press conference with his counterparts from the two other corporations, and later in a statement claimed that the "NDMC today cleared the due salaries of doctors up to September; of safai karamcharis and domestic breeding checkers up to August this year, and of nurses up to July, and of health workers up to June".

MCDA general secretary Maruti Sinha on Tuesday had said, "Salaries have not been credited, so our indefinite strike is still on". Residents doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have been agitating over their pending salaries since last week of September and by turns, five of their colleges have been sitting on a relay hunger strike for the past few days.

On Wednesday, they also continued to protest.

