Maha: 11 COVID-19 care centres shut in Latur as cases decline

PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:41 IST
Considering the decline in the number of coronavirus cases and rise in recoveries, the local administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has temporarily shut 11 COVID-19 care centres, an official said on Wednesday. Several COVID-19 care centres in the district do not have any patients at present, which is why the administration has shut 11 such centres temporarily from October 26, until further orders, Collector G Sreekanth said.

As on Tuesday, Latur has recorded 20,070 COVID-19 cases, of which 18,651 patients have recovered from the infection, while 600 have died of it. ARU ARU

