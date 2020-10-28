Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising recovery rate, falling active COVID-19 cases prove success of containment strategy: Vardhan

The continuously rising national recovery rate and progressively falling active cases of coronavirus infection have proven the success of COVID-19 containment strategy, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. The continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:52 IST
Rising recovery rate, falling active COVID-19 cases prove success of containment strategy: Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The continuously rising national recovery rate and progressively falling active cases of coronavirus infection have proven the success of COVID-19 containment strategy, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. After inaugurating radiodiagnostic facilities and an MBBS student hostel in Bhatinda through a video link, he expressed deep gratitude to the dedicated efforts by all corona warriors and expressed grief over the death of those who sacrificed their lives saving others, according to a health ministry statement.

"For the last 10 months, India has been persistently fighting the infectious disease and now the COVID-19 parameters are showing encouraging progress. The continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy. "We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity. From a few thousand tests in a day, we now conduct more than a million tests on a daily basis," Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement.

The AIIMS, Bathinda, shall have a capacity of 750 beds which will include emergency and trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds as well as ICU speciality and super speciality beds, according to the health ministry statement. As of now, OPD services in dentistry, dermatology, ENT, general medicine, general surgery, Obst and Gynae, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatric surgery, psychiatry, surgical oncology, telemedicine, and urology are operational, it said.

Inaugurating the super-speciality block of the hospital, Vardhan said, "Since the foundation stone was laid in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the institution has rapidly progressed. It's very heartening to see the state-of-the-art facility and equipment that will be available to the people of Bathinda and Punjab." Reiterating the government's commitment towards ensuring primary healthcare to all, he said, "With the successful implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the dream of 'new India' will be fulfilled by 2022."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 on Nov 7

India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, ISRO said on Wednesday. This is...

J P Nadda on 2-day visit to West Bengal from Nov 6

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 6 to take stock of organisational matters ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, party sources said on Wednesday. This will be his second visit to the s...

'Electricity Access in India and Benchmarking Distribution Utilities' report launched

NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power, Rockefeller Foundation, and Smart Power India launched the Electricity Access in India and Benchmarking Distribution Utilities report today.Based on a primary survey conducted across 10 statesrepresenting abou...

Highest single-day 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries take total number

of people cured in West Bengal to 3,17,928 toll rises to6,664 with 60 more deaths Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020