West Bengal reports record 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries, 60 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The discharge rate has now improved to 87.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll mounted to 6,664 with 60 more people succumbing to the virus, it said. The coronavirus tally, too, rose to 3,61,703 as 3,924 people tested positive since Tueday.

West Bengal has 37,111 active cases at present, the bulletin said, adding, 42,353 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours..