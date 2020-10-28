Left Menu
Guj: Ahmedabad logs 186 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 41,984

Of the fresh cases, 161 were reported from the city and 25 from rural areas, it was stated. According to officials, rural Ahmedabad has achieved a recovery rate of 97 per cent, as 2,819 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:21 IST
With the addition of 186 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 41,984 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said. Apart from this, the deaths of three patients took the toll to 1,912, the official said.

As many as 214 patients recovered from the infection during the day in Ahmedabad city, while 13 recovered in the rural parts of the district, he said. Of the fresh cases, 161 were reported from the city and 25 from rural areas, it was stated.

According to officials, rural Ahmedabad has achieved a recovery rate of 97 per cent, as 2,819 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said. A total 2,922 cases and 59 deaths have been reported from rural areas, they said.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's west zone has 503 active cases as on date, which is the highest, followed by the north-west zone with 495 cases and the south-west zone with 489. The central zone has the lowest number of infections with 323 cases, the AMC said.

Bed occupancy rate in the city's private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC for the treatment of coronavirus patients stands at 54.2 per cent, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said. Of 2,056 beds at 70 such hospitals, 1,114 are occupied and 82 out of 162 beds in ICUs with ventilators are occupied, it said.

In isolation wards, 438 beds are occupied and 398 available, and in ICUs without ventilators, 173 beds are occupied and 152 available..

