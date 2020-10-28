Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

The United States, which saw more than 500,000 cases over the past week, has seen record daily infections and, while many countries in Asia have largely brought the disease under control, China reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, its highest daily toll in more than two months. So far, more than 42 million cases and more than 1.1 million deaths have been recorded worldwide from the virus, which was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:37 IST
WRAPUP 3-Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Germany decided to shut bars and restaurants for a month on Wednesday and France prepared to tighten controls on movement as the coronavirus surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel met state premiers in a video conference on Wednesday and agreed a partial lockdown that will see bars and restaurants closing from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 and shops allowed to remain open on condition they set strict social distancing limits, people familiar with the talks said.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, sports facilities and trade fairs will also be closed, the sources said. In France, which has seen more than 50,000 new cases a day, President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address in the evening and is expected to announce further curbs on movement following the curfew measures introduced across much of the country last week.

News television BFM TV reported that the government was considering a month-long lockdown from midnight on Thursday, but there was no confirmation from Macron's office. The measures in Germany and France, following similar moves in Italy and Spain, are expected to leave schools and most businesses working and would be less severe than the near-total lockdowns imposed at the start of the crisis in March and April.

But the economic cost is likely to be heavy, wiping out the fragile signs of recovery seen over the summer and raising the prospect of a double-dip recession. European stock markets hit their lowest levels since June on Wednesday while the euro fell against the dollar and the Cboe Volatility Index .VIX, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", surged to its highest level in nearly two months.

To help soften the impact, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to make available up to 10 billion euros ($11.82 billion) in aid and step up government borrowing while Italy has set aside more than 5 billion euro to help affected businesses. While leaders have been desperate to avoid the crippling cost of lockdowns, the new measures reflect mounting alarm at the galloping pace of the pandemic from Spain, France and Germany to Russia, Poland and Bulgaria.

"If we wait until the intensive care units are full, it will be too late," said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, whose country has already taken in patients from its neighbour the Netherlands, where hospitals have reached their limits. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that hospital beds were at 90% of capacity in 16 regions of the country, while officials have warned that even well-equipped health systems like those in France and Switzerland could reach breaking point within days.

VACCINE HOPES DENTED Hopes that new treatments might curb the spread were dented when the head of Britain's vaccine procurement task force said that a fully effective vaccine may never be developed and that early versions were likely to be imperfect.

The European Commission called on European governments to step up their response and coordinate testing strategies and said there was still time to hold back the disease. "The situation is very serious, but we can still slow down the spread of the virus if everybody takes responsibility," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization on Tuesday showed Europe reported 1.3 million new cases in the past seven days, nearly half the 2.9 million reported worldwide, with over 11,700 deaths, a 37% jump over the previous week. The United States, which saw more than 500,000 cases over the past week, has seen record daily infections and, while many countries in Asia have largely brought the disease under control, China reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, its highest daily toll in more than two months.

So far, more than 42 million cases and more than 1.1 million deaths have been recorded worldwide from the virus, which was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year. While surveys in several countries show many want strict controls to halt the spread of the disease, the broad climate of public support for governments seen in the first wave of the pandemic has increasingly evaporated.

Governments across Europe have been under fire for a lack of coordination and for failing to use a lull in cases over the summer to bolster defences, leaving hospitals unprepared and forcing people on to packed public transport to get to work. Since the weekend, Italy has seen repeated clashes between police and protesters in cities from Naples to Turin as well as bitter criticism from restaurant owners and business groups.

"At 6 p.m. public transport is often crowded. You take the risk because you have to get to work. You wear a mask, you take hand gel with you," Elio Venafro said after getting off a bus in central Rome on Wednesday. "It's the new normal." ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...

India, Central Asian countries call for building comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership

The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...

Girls out to hop pandals during Durga puja raped by acquaintances in Assam

Three minor girls were allegedly raped by three persons, who were known to the victims, during the Durga puja festival in Assams Goalpara district, police said on Wednesday. The three accused, who were arrested, took the girls out on the pr...

Working Journalists of India, BMS hold demonstration over demands, seek withdrawal of case against Republic TV journalists

The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020