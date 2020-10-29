Left Menu
West Bengal reports record 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries, 60 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:48 IST
West Bengal reports record 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries, 60 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The discharge rate has now improved to 87.90 per cent.

The recoveries include 999 patients in North 24 Parganas and 993 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the death toll mounted to 6,664 with 60 more people succumbing to the virus, it said.

While North 24 Parganas accounted for 19 deaths, 18 fatalities were reported from the metropolis. Of the 60 deaths, 46 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

The coronavirus tally, too, rose to 3,61,703 as 3,924 people tested positive since Tuesday. West Bengal has 37,111 active cases at present, the bulletin said, adding, 42,353 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours.

The total number of such clinical examinations stand at 44,25,231. During the day, a senior officer of Third Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police, Sanjay Sinha, succumbed to the disease, pushing the forces death toll due to the contagion to over 25, sources said.

