Odisha reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,85,482 on Wednesday after 1,540 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,284, he said.

Odisha also registered recovery of 2,015 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,70,130, which is 94.62 per cent of the caseload. Of the new 1,540 cases, 886 were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which state capital Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 208, followed by Sundergarh (111) and Angul (100), he said. Two fatalities each were reported in Khurda, Jharsuguda and Nuapada districts, and one each in Nabarangpur, Puri, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Ganjam districts, the official said.

Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 228, followed by Khurda (221) and Cuttack (106). Fifty-three coronavirus patients have also died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 14,015 active cases, which is 4.90 per cent of the caseload. The number of active cases went below 5 per cent for the first time in two months, he said. The state tested 36,905 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests to over 44.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state government has set up a 500-bed dedicated COVID unit in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. It has 70 ICU beds, obstetrics and surgery facilities and isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, Patnaik said in a statement.