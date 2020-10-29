Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,284, he said. Odisha also registered recovery of 2,015 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,70,130, which is 94.62 per cent of the caseload.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-10-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:11 IST
Odisha reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,85,482 on Wednesday after 1,540 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,284, he said.

Odisha also registered recovery of 2,015 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,70,130, which is 94.62 per cent of the caseload. Of the new 1,540 cases, 886 were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which state capital Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 208, followed by Sundergarh (111) and Angul (100), he said. Two fatalities each were reported in Khurda, Jharsuguda and Nuapada districts, and one each in Nabarangpur, Puri, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Ganjam districts, the official said.

Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 228, followed by Khurda (221) and Cuttack (106). Fifty-three coronavirus patients have also died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 14,015 active cases, which is 4.90 per cent of the caseload. The number of active cases went below 5 per cent for the first time in two months, he said. The state tested 36,905 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests to over 44.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state government has set up a 500-bed dedicated COVID unit in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. It has 70 ICU beds, obstetrics and surgery facilities and isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, Patnaik said in a statement.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020