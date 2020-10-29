Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus sweeps through Milan's La Scala opera house

This week, public performances were again suspended because of a government decree issued on Sunday that shut theatres and cinemas across Italy in an effort to contain a resurgence of infections. The closure order expires on Nov. 24 and Puglisi said the musicians and singers had hoped the opera house would be in a position to stage its traditional performance marking the start of a new season on Dec. 7, a highlight of Italy's cultural life.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-10-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:32 IST
Coronavirus sweeps through Milan's La Scala opera house

The coronavirus is battering Milan's prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the disease, an official said on Wednesday. All the members of the chorus were in quarantine along with the wind section of the orchestra, while the theatre awaited results from tests of other staff members.

"All rehearsals have been suspended," Paolo Puglisi, a union representative at La Scala told reporters. La Scala reopened in July after being shut for four months during Italy's first wave of COVID-19. This week, public performances were again suspended because of a government decree issued on Sunday that shut theatres and cinemas across Italy in an effort to contain a resurgence of infections.

The closure order expires on Nov. 24 and Puglisi said the musicians and singers had hoped the opera house would be in a position to stage its traditional performance marking the start of a new season on Dec. 7, a highlight of Italy's cultural life. Milan and the surrounding Lombardy region have been particularly hard hit by the virus, registering a record 7,558 new cases on Wednesday. The next worst-affected area in Italy was the neighbouring Piedmont region with 2,827 cases.

Also Read: Cycling-From London's East End to glory in Milan, the rise of Geoghegan Hart

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020