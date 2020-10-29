Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next crop of COVID-19 vaccine developers take more traditional route

Many leading candidates now in final-stage testing are based on new, largely unproven technology platforms designed to produce vaccines at speed. They include messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE , and inactivated cold virus platforms used by Oxford University/AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and CanSino Biologics, whose vaccine has been approved for military use in China.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:32 IST
Next crop of COVID-19 vaccine developers take more traditional route
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The handful of drugmakers dominating the global coronavirus vaccine race are pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology. The next crop under development feature more conventional, proven designs.

The world will need several different vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, given the sheer size of global need, variations in effects on different populations, and possible limits of effectiveness in the first crop. Many leading candidates now in final-stage testing are based on new, largely unproven technology platforms designed to produce vaccines at speed.

They include messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE , and inactivated cold virus platforms used by Oxford University/AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and CanSino Biologics, whose vaccine has been approved for military use in China. Merck & Co in September started testing a COVID-19 vaccine based on a weakened measles virus that delivers genes from the new coronavirus into the body to stimulate an immune response to the coronavirus.

Of these, only the technology offered by J&J and CanSino that use cold viruses as vectors to deliver coronavirus genetic material have ever produced a licensed vaccine - for Ebola. The next set of candidates - with late-stage trial results expected in the first half of 2021 - are heavily skewed toward approaches that have produced successful vaccines.

Conventional methods include using a killed or inactivated version of the pathogen that causes a disease to provoke an immune response, such as those used to make flu, polio and rabies vaccines. Also more common are protein-based vaccines that use purified pieces of the virus to spur an immune response. Vaccines against whooping cough, or pertussis, and shingles employ this approach.

French drugmaker Sanofi is developing a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine employing the same approach it uses for its Flublok seasonal flu vaccine. Sanofi expects to start the final phase of testing in early December, with approval targeted in the first half of 2021. While Novavax Inc has not yet produced a licensed vaccine, it is using similar purified protein technology and expects to start a late-stage U.S. trial involving 30,000 volunteers in late November.

"Those are more traditional approaches, so we can feel more comfortable that we have a lot of experience with them," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Offit also sees promise in some of the inactivated virus vaccines being developed by Chinese researchers, including Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), one of the few first-crop developers using a traditional technique.

Other second-wave developers are making vaccines based on virus-like particles (VLPs), which mimic the structure of the coronavirus but contain no genetic material from it. VLP vaccines can be produced in a variety of different types of cells, including mammal, bacterial, insect, yeast and plant cells. This approach has been used to develop vaccines for hepatitis B and human papillomavirus.

Quebec's Medicago is testing a VLP COVID-19 vaccine grown in tobacco plants with the backing of tobacco company Philip Morris . Medicago has yet to produce an approved vaccine, but has completed large-scale testing for a seasonal flu vaccine using this approach. It plans to begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine next month and aims to make up to 1 billion doses a year by 2023.

Others are looking at alternative delivery methods, such as the nasal spray vaccine being developed by a team at Xiamen University, Hong Kong University and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which is based on a modified flu virus. CHALLENGES AHEAD

The second crop, however, could face problems completing large studies if the current leaders bring their vaccines over the finish line in the coming months. "If we get a super vaccine in December, from company x, which is on the market, it will be difficult to recruit participants into other studies," said Peter Kremsner from the University Hospital in Tuebingen, Germany.

"Then everyone will say, if the vaccine exists, I will get vaccinated now with this vaccine. This will definitely prove a problem for recruitment," added Kremsner, who is testing CureVac's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in early clinical trials with backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. On the flip side, it is easier and faster to prove efficacy when community spread of the virus is rampant as is happening again in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, a potential advantage for companies starting large-scale vaccine trials in the near future.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldnt initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspects arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of t...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...

Barcelona defeat Ronaldo-less Juventus in Champions League

Barcelona defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League here on Thursday. Both teams had won in their opening group stage matches and were looking to go on top in Group G by securing a win in this fixture.Ousmane Demb...

Pidilite to acquire Huntsman Group's Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 cr

Pidilite Industries, the manufacturers of the popular Fevicol brand of adhesives, on Thursday agreed to acquire the US-based Huntsman Groups Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 crore. Huntsman operates a 100 per cent subsidiary in the country --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020