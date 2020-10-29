Left Menu
Kremlin says Russian healthcare under 'maximum' pressure due to COVID-19

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:06 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia's healthcare system was under "maximum" pressure due to COVID-19 and that more than 90% of hospital beds in some regions were full.

Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases surged to a record high of 17,717 on Thursday. Authorities also reported a record toll of 366 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 27,301.

