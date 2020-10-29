Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says equipment a problem in production of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability, but hoped to start mass vaccinations by the end of the year. Russia is currently testing its main experimental vaccine, known as Sputnik V, on 40,000 people in Moscow and outside of the trial has already begun vaccinating frontline workers, but only in small numbers.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:31 IST
Putin says equipment a problem in production of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability, but hoped to start mass vaccinations by the end of the year.

Russia is currently testing its main experimental vaccine, known as Sputnik V, on 40,000 people in Moscow and outside of the trial has already begun vaccinating frontline workers, but only in small numbers. Earlier estimates by Russian officials of how many doses Russia could produce this year have been cut back, from 30 million to just over 2 million, with trade and industry minister Denis Manturov recently citing challenges in scaling up production of the vaccine.

"There is one question right now and that's providing for the industrial production (of the vaccine) in the necessary volumes," Putin said, speaking by video link to an investor forum in Russia. "There are certain problems with this, related to the availability, or lack, of the necessary equipment," he said. "Hard materials, that are needed for the roll-out of mass production."

Moscow aims to produce 300,000 doses of the vaccine this month, Manturov has said, followed by 800,000 in November, and 1.5 million in December, reaching significantly higher volumes in early 2021. Putin also referenced a rival vaccine, produced by British drugmaker AstraZeneca with Oxford University, that uses a chimpanzee adenovirus as a vector, rather than a human adenovirus vector.

"We know that many European countries have already signed contract for deliveries of the vaccine from Britain," Putin said. "Unfortunately, our colleagues there have seen some setbacks, they are making their vaccine on the basis of the monkey adenovirus," Putin said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigns alleging harassment adds details

A senior Indian Police Service officer has resigned from service accusing a few individuals of harassing him indirectly. Dr P Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation...

Muslims have right to be angry and kill millions of French people: Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday asserted that Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. This comes following French President Emmanuel Macrons criticism...

Other states, UTs have laws to protect their land, why not J-K: Omar

Srinagar,&#160; Oct 29 PTI&#160;National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said many states especially in the northeast have special laws relating to land ownership whereby people from other parts of the country cannot buy land t...

Majority of UK businesses find it easier to do business in India: Report

A survey of 106 UK organisations operating in India, spanning manufacturing, services, and higher education sectors, has said that a majority of them are finding it easier to do business in India. The Doing Business in India Report 2020 by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020