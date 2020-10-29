C'garh: COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to triplets

A 28-year-old coronavirus positive woman has given birth to triplets in a government-run hospital in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, officials said on Thursday. The woman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, delivered three baby girls over 10 days back, they said.

The babies were found COVID-19 negative in their first test and a repeat test will be conducted on them after a few days, an official said. Authorities said that this is probably the first case in the state wherein a coronavirus-infected woman has given birth to triplets.

"The woman, a government employee who hails from Dhamtari district, was admitted to the AIIMS on October 18 after testing positive for the infection. On the same day, she gave birth to three baby girls through C-section surgery," S S Sharma, public relations officer of AIIMS, Raipur said. "It was a challenging task for the doctors of the Neonatology Department to keep the newborn secure from COVID- 19 infection. The three children were initially kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)," he said.

Five days later, two babies were reunited with their mother with completeprecaution, while another one is still under observation of the specialists in the NICU, he said. "All three babies were found COVID-19 negative in their first test and a repeat test will be done after some days," he added.

In another case, a 33-years-old COVID-19 patient from Durg district gave birth to twin girls on October 19 in AIIMS, he said. "Both the babies are suffering from Respiratory Distress Syndrome, but they tested negative for coronavirus.

They are in stable condition in NICU," he said. Both the women are yet to recover from COVID-19 infection, he added.

Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, Director of AIIMS, Raipur said, doctors in the neonatology department have proved their expertise by successfully dealing with such complex cases. "We have 20 state-of-the-art beds in NICU and another two reserved for COVID-19 positive children. Doctors in the department have done a remarkable job during the pandemic," he said.