Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus cases total 26,831, a new record

The ministry also reported 217 COVID-related deaths compared with 205 the day before. A total 38,122 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 616,595 cases of the disease have been registered to date. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,339 new cases on Thursday against 7,558 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:47 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus cases total 26,831, a new record

Italy registered 26,831 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 24,991 posted on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 217 COVID-related deaths compared with 205 the day before.

A total 38,122 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 616,595 cases of the disease have been registered to date. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,339 new cases on Thursday against 7,558 on Wednesday. The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 3,103 cases.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK govt takes executive route to implement 7.5 pc quota in medical courses

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying 7.5 per cent quota for students of state-run schools in admission to undergraduate medical courses from the current 2020-21 academic year. Since the National Eligibility-cum-En...

PM Modi condemns knife attack in Nice, says India stands with France against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent knife attack in France, which left three people dead. In a Tweet, PM Modi expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and reiterated that India stands with France ...

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta kills three as it rips across U.S. South

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South on Thursday with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people. The storm brought 110 mile-per-hour 175 km-per-hour winds to the Louisiana coas...

Trump, Biden home in on critical battleground of Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the closely contested state of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020