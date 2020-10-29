Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh records 61 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A total of 107 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 643, they said. One patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Leh, the officials said, adding that his death took the number of fatalities in the district to 36.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:39 IST
Ladakh records 61 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one more virus-related death, taking the infection case load to 6,085 and the fatalities to 74, officials said on Thursday. A total of 107 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 643, they said.

One patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Leh, the officials said, adding that his death took the number of fatalities in the district to 36. The rest of the 38 deaths had taken place in Kargil. Of the new COVID-19 cases, 58 were reported in Leh and three in Kargil, they said.

The officials said that 100 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh and seven others in Kargil after recovery. With this, the total number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,369, which is 87 per cent of the total caseload, they said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Remittances to India to drop by 9% in 2020: World Bank report

The World Bank on Thursday said remittances to India would fall this year by nine per cent to USD 76 billion due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession. India followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt ...

Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials saidA written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two wom...

India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary

India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades along its border with China with firmness and maturity despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. In an address at a ...

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020