EU Commission says talking to four companies on COVID vaccine
The European Commission is in talks with four companies to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday following an EU leaders' video conference.
The EU has already secured potential vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson. It has also said to be in talks with Moderna, CureVac and a partnership of Pfizer and BionTech.
