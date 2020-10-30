Maha: Thorat chairs revenue dept work review meet in Nagpur

Maha: Thorat chairs revenue dept work review meet in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:20 IST
Maharashtra Revenue MinisterBalasaheb Thorat on Friday chaired a review meeting withNagpur divisional commissioner, collector and other officialsto speed up works of his department that got slowed downbecause of the coronavirus outbreak
Thorat and Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut alsotook stock of the kharif crop situation as well floodcompensation in the region, officials said
The minister asked the health department to be onalert so that the state does not face a second wave ofcoronavirus infections, a release said.
