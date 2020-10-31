Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as COVID-19 cases dwindle

Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of relative freedom after an almost four-month lockdown as coronavirus case numbers continued to dwindle. As Melburnians have flocked to parks, tennis courts, restaurants and shops, officials reported just one new COVID-19 case in Victoria state and no deaths.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:02 IST
Australia's Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as COVID-19 cases dwindle
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of relative freedom after an almost four-month lockdown as coronavirus case numbers continued to dwindle.

As Melburnians have flocked to parks, tennis courts, restaurants and shops, officials reported just one new COVID-19 case in Victoria state and no deaths. That was well down from average daily new cases of around 700 in July and early August. "We need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activity," Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said at a press conference on Sunday.

Some travel restrictions, however, remain and venues including libraries and cinemas remain closed in Melbourne. Officials are expected to announce a further easing of restrictions from Nov. 9. Australia has fared much better than many countries in managing the pandemic, recording just over 27,500 cases and 907 deaths since the start of the year. As of Friday, there were just under 200 active cases.

The government announced on Saturday it would spend A$500 million ($351 million) over the next three years to help Pacific and Southeast Asian countries roll out vaccination programs to against COVID-19. The government has agreements with Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and Australia's University of Queensland for potential vaccines, and has pledged free immunisation to all Australians and donations to regional partners.

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...

Dynamatic inks pact with CSIR-CSIO for joint development of futuristic solutions

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIR-CSIO have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020