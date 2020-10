COVID-19: TN Minister critical, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for COVID-19, is extremely critical, a hospital treating him said here on Saturday. The 72-year-old Minister has "suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions.

He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvarajsaid in a bulletin. Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13.