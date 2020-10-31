Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rane assures Goa doctors threatening strike over accommodation

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has asked the state government to ensure doctors at ESI and South District hospitals in Margao continue to get accommodation as before. They said traveling to Goa Medical College and Hospital takes an hour and those on call 24/7 due to the outbreak will be severely hampered.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:25 IST
Rane assures Goa doctors threatening strike over accommodation
The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has asked the state government to ensure doctors at ESI and South District hospitals in Margao continue to get accommodation as before. Image Credit: ANI

Doctors of two COVID-19 facilities in Goa who have been asked to vacate their government-provided accommodation from Sunday onwards have been assured of justice by state health minister Vishwajit Rane after the former threatened to strike work. The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has asked the state government to ensure doctors at ESI and South District hospitals in Margao continue to get accommodation as before.

They said travelling to Goa Medical College and Hospital takes an hour and those on call 24/7 due to the outbreak will be severely hampered. "All of us are disheartened with such a decision and are left with no other option but to return to GMC and retract our services from ESI and South District hospital," the GARD said.

When contacted, Rane said he had taken up the matter with the chief minister and chief secretary, adding that "sentiments of the doctors fighting the pandemic will have to be taken into consideration".

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Jishnu Barua assumes office as new Assam chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Jishnu Barua on Saturday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam. He replaced Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retired after serving in the post for 10 months.Barua, who took charge at an official ceremony at state secre...

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITVs political editor said on Saturday.All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or fr...

Man held for duping bank of Rs 2 cr

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of over Rs 2 crore by forging documents and fraudulently availing loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Brij Gopal is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, ...

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020