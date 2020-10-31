UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million markReuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:39 IST
The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.
"Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result," the government said.
Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.