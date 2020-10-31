Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil health minister hospitalized with COVID-19

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello is in stable condition in a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Bolsonaro recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in July. The president said Pazuello's case was another instance demonstrating that the controversial drug chloroquine helped those with COVID-19 to recover quickly.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:40 IST
Brazil health minister hospitalized with COVID-19
Pazuello checked into a hospital in Brasilia on Friday for dehydration, having tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 21. He will stay in the hospital until Sunday when he will be reevaluated, the ministry said. Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello is in stable condition in a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Pazuello checked into a hospital in Brasilia on Friday for dehydration, having tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 21. He will stay in the hospital until Sunday when he will be reevaluated, the ministry said.

"There has been no need for supportive measures such as oxygen supplementation," the statement said. One day after testing positive, Pazuello met with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in a hotel room, with a social media video showing the two chattings without masks. Bolsonaro recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in July.

The president said Pazuello's case was another instance demonstrating that the controversial drug chloroquine helped those with COVID-19 to recover quickly. Bolsonaro, who has sought to downplay the severity of the virus, has advocated for the use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine and related hydroxychloroquine, despite a lack of scientific evidence that they help those with COVID-19.

During the pandemic, two successive health ministers resigned in roughly the span of a month, in part because as physicians, themselves, they would not fully endorse chloroquine. Pazuello, an active-duty Army general without a medical degree, has expanded access to chloroquine and allowed it to be prescribed to virtually anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus. Brazil has the second deadliest outbreak of coronavirus, with 159,477 deaths, after only the United States, according to a Reuters tally. Roughly half of Bolsonaro's 23-member cabinet have caught the coronavirus, as well as the president and his wife.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...

WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...

Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15 but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the ...

Rugby-All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy

England finished strongly to beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations championship but they must wait until the end of the France v Ireland game later on Saturday to discover if they have done enou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020