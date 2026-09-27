Brazil Bans Online Betting and Targets Household Debt as Election Puts Family Finances in Focus

Brazil's decision to ban online betting and buy up old household debt puts a question at the centre of economic policy: can the government ease pressure on family budgets without pushing gambling underground or spending public money on debt relief that fails to reach borrowers?

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced both measures on 25 September, nine days before the first round of a closely contested election. The betting ban has immediate legal force under a provisional measure, although Congress must approve it for the prohibition to remain in effect. A separate measure authorises the government to purchase delinquent debt portfolios through competitive auctions.

A Rapid Reversal for Online Betting

Brazil only recently built a regulated national betting market. Legislation adopted in 2023 set rules for operators, which began offering licensed services nationwide in January 2025. The new measure prohibits online fixed-odds betting and its advertising. Operators can no longer accept new customer funds and must take their sites and apps offline after a short transition period.

The government argues that betting has become a household finance and public health problem. Finance Ministry estimates put annual spending on online betting at around 60 billion reais, while the industry generates roughly 10 billion reais in tax revenue. The spending figure should not automatically be read as the amount gamblers lose: what matters for household welfare is how much income is lost after winnings and withdrawals, and which families bear those losses.

For people struggling to control their gambling, the ban could remove an easy route to repeated bets. It may also leave more money available for bills and debt payments. But that benefit depends on behaviour after licensed sites close. If customers move to illegal platforms, they may face fewer safeguards and greater difficulty recovering their funds.

A Debt Auction With a Public Price Tag

Lula's second measure targets loans that have remained unpaid for years. The government plans to spend up to 15 billion reais to acquire as much as 150 billion reais in delinquent debt at discounts of at least 90%. Creditors would compete to sell eligible portfolios, with larger discounts improving their chances of selection.

Under the standard rules, eligible debts must have been overdue for more than 720 days but fewer than 1,645 days as of 25 September, and their original value must be below 10,000 reais. While officials have highlighted credit cards and unsecured personal loans, the legal framework can also cover qualifying debts owed to other businesses, including utilities and retailers.

The prospect for borrowers is significant. A person facing an old balance that has grown difficult to repay could be offered a much smaller amount to settle it. Creditors, meanwhile, could recover cash from accounts they have had little success collecting. The programme may help people move beyond persistent arrears, but its actual reach will depend on how many creditors participate and which debts they offer.

A crucial detail remains in the settlement terms. The law allows borrowers to receive a discount of up to the one obtained when the government buys a debt portfolio; instalment plans may also carry interest. Officials will need to show clearly what each borrower owes and how that compares with the price paid for the debt.

The Costs and Risks Reach Beyond Households

The betting ban affects licensed operators that paid fees and invested to comply with Brazil's rules. Advertisers, sports organisations, payment firms and investors with exposure to the market also face disruption. Its abrupt reversal could lead to legal challenges, while the government stands to lose revenue collected from the regulated industry.

Enforcement poses another test. The betting industry association ANJL warns that millions of customers may turn to illegal websites. Its estimate is a claim from an interested party, but the underlying risk is real: blocking domestic sites will have limited value if unlicensed operators can still advertise to Brazilians and receive their payments. Financial institutions, app stores and internet providers will therefore become important participants in applying the ban.

The debt programme carries its own risks. If too few creditors offer portfolios at the required discounts, the government may buy less debt than announced. If notices and payment terms are confusing, eligible borrowers may struggle to use the programme. Transparent auction results and a reliable way to confirm that a settlement fully closes a debt will be essential to public trust.

The Election Is Only the First Test

The measures arrive as Lula faces Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a tight presidential race. Bolsonaro has described the betting ban as politically motivated. Its timing invites political scrutiny, but the policies will ultimately be judged by decisions and outcomes after the vote.

Congress must decide whether the betting prohibition survives. The planned November debt auction will reveal creditor interest and the discounts available. Regulators will need to track illegal betting activity, while the government should report how many borrowers settle debts, what they pay and how much the programme costs.

For Brazil's policymakers, the aim is clear: relieve financial strain without creating fresh problems outside the regulated market or the public accounts. For households and businesses, the practical details now matter more than the announcement.