Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia records no new COVID-19 cases for first time in five months

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:11 IST
Australia records no new COVID-19 cases for first time in five months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day. With no fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people," Hunt said on his Twitter account. Swift and stringent measures combined with community compliance have been credited for reigning in the pandemic before it strained the public health system in Australia.

Queensland voters kept on Saturday the incumbent Labor Party for a third term, showing support for keeping the state's internal borders closed - which has put the local authorities at odds with the federal government. Victoria last week ended most of its 111-day lockdown restrictions - some of the world's toughest and longest - with a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age newspaper and Nine News showing Victorians backed the state's handling of the pandemic.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton hinted on Sunday that the state may see more of its public movement restrictions eased in the coming days but urged further compliance. "What allowances come ... will absolutely be informed by what this week looks like," Sutton said at a televised press conference.

"To see 50,000 cases a day in France, to see Belgium sending patients outside the country because they're so overwhelmed - that's what we might have faced if we hadn't been able to get on top of it." Australia has reported just over 27,500 cases since the pandemic started due to it quickly closing its international borders and imposing social distancing restrictions and widespread testing and tracing.

Australia on Friday warned its citizens not to travel to the United States, its key ally, due to the risk of protest violence and coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 9,024,298 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 99,750 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,009 to 229,109.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Move forward by upholding democratic, secular values: Rahul Gandhi to Kerala on its formation day

Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of the states 64th formation day, saying that he hopes the southern state moves forward on the path of development by upholding democratic and s...

Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact

President Donald Trump says hes issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine frackings impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking. The president has repeatedly ...

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Bisw...

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. Its all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020