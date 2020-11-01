Bengal reports record single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19

West Bengal on Sunday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of those cured to 3,33,990, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also registered 59 more coronavirus deaths since Saturday, pushing the toll to 6,900, it said.

The tally rose to 3,77,651 with 3,987 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. West Bengal now has 36,761 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, the discharge rate has risen to 88.44 per cent.

PTI SUS RBT RBT.