Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 3,652 fresh infections &24 deaths, enhances tests

With 3,652 fresh coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Sunday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,27,064 and 11,192 respectively the health department said. As the state continued to show steady decline in cases and mortalities, health minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the people to abide by the COVID protocols. "With 8,053 recoveries and 3,652 new cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 18th consecutive day.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 23:31 IST
Karnataka reports 3,652 fresh infections &24 deaths, enhances tests

With 3,652 fresh coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Sunday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,27,064 and 11,192 respectively the health department said. As the state continued to show steady decline in cases and mortalities, health minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the people to abide by the COVID protocols.

"With 8,053 recoveries and 3,652 new cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 18th consecutive day. Let us continue our fight against COVID-19 by wearing masks, ensuring hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance," Sudhakar tweeted.

The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week barely a month ago. A total of 8,053 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,65,261 and active cases stood at 50,592 , including 935 in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, a bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed most of the fresh infections with 2,167 cases and reported 10 mortalities Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,38,636 infections, 3,874 deaths, 3,04,163 discharges including 6,018 on Sunday and 30,598 active cases. Most of those who died of coronavirus on Sunday were aged above 50.

Among the deceased were two men were in their forties and a 29-year-old man. As many as 1,06,773 tests were done on Sunday, with 86,378 using the RT PCR, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 80.12 lakh, the department added.

The health department also stated that it has increased the testings extensively from 2,309 in March to 27.03 lakh in October. It said COVID-19 cases were on the decline since September.

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC teachers threaten dharna over pending salaries: Association

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation have planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of the partys Delhi unit chief on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past four months, an association of m...

Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area. The states all-Republican high court rejected the request from a state representative an...

France's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 46,290

New confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday, while the number of people needing treatment in intensive care also crept up.The total number of cases now stands at over 1.4 mil...

Police fire warning shots as thousands protest in Belarus

Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of the countrys longtime president for the 12th straight Sunday and encountered police firing warning shots in the air and using stun grenades t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020