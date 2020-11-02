Bengal reports record single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19

West Bengal on Sunday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of those cured to 3,33,990, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also registered 59 more coronavirus deaths since Saturday, pushing the toll to 6,900, it said.

The tally rose to 3,77,651 with 3,987 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. North 24 Parganas topped the fresh recoveries at 860, followed by 846 in Kolkata.

The metropolis accounted for 16 deaths, followed by 14 in North 24 Parganas, seven in South 24 Parganas and five in Howrah, the department said. The new infections include 894 from Kolkata and 880 from North 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal now has 36,761 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, the discharge rate has risen to 88.44 per cent. Altogether, 46,00,882 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 44,457 since Saturday.