Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests in Brazil support president in anti-vaccine stance

Demonstrators supporting Bolsonaro on the question also protested on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. A PoderData poll said this week the percentage of Brazilians who say they would take a coronavirus vaccine dropped to 63 in October from 85 four months earlier.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-11-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 04:24 IST
Protests in Brazil support president in anti-vaccine stance

Small groups of protesters gathered in Brazil's two biggest cities on Sunday to demonstrate against any mandate for the taking of a coronavirus vaccine, supporting a rejection campaign encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro. People assembled in downtown Sao Paulo calling for the removal of Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria, who has said state residents will be required to take a vaccine, likely the one being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and the local Butantan Institute.

"Doria will fall!" the protestors chanted. "Out with Doria!" The CoronaVac, as it is being called, has been a prime target for skepticism from Bolsonaro and others, with the president saying Brazilians will not be guinea pigs to the Chinese. The issue has become a talking point in mayoral and city council campaigns for elections later this month, and as most health professionals support vaccination, social media campaigns have raised questions about possible perils of vaccines. Demonstrators supporting Bolsonaro on the question also protested on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

A PoderData poll said this week the percentage of Brazilians who say they would take a coronavirus vaccine dropped to 63 in October from 85 four months earlier. The percentage rejecting the idea of taking a vaccine rose to 22 from eight in July. The Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank said an analysis of two million Twitter postings found that 24 per cent of profiles identified as pro-Bolsonaro and they accounted for 56 per cent of mentions against the vaccine. On the other side, 47 per cent of profiles identified as pro-vaccine and represented 32 per cent of the postings.

In October, Doria said vaccination would be mandatory in his state, and Bolsonaro's health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, announced that the country had agreed to purchase CoronaVac doses produced locally. The president quickly responded that he would not allow the import of vaccines from China. Though the health regulator later gave permission for Butantan to import six million doses, on Thursday the president said on his weekly live programme that he would not buy the vaccine and that the governor should "find someone else to buy your vaccine".

On Friday, Vice President Hamilton Mourao told the magazine Veja that "of course" the country will buy the Butantan-Sinovac vaccine. Bolsonaro immediately responded that he is the one with the power and he will not spend on any vaccine that is not approved by the Brazilian health regulator. Brazil has reported more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, and about 160,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus. While the spread of the virus has begun slowing, public health experts warn people not to let their guard down.

Health professionals are also speaking out in an effort to shore up support for vaccines. "Vaccination en masse with high coverage would be the only mechanism we have to control the epidemic, at least in the medium-term," Jesem Orellana, an epidemiology researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, a scientific research institution, said in a written response to questions. "We have failed over the past eight months with non-pharmacological measures." Dr Paulo A Lotufo, a University of Sao Paulo epidemiologist, said national immunisation programmes have been well-received by the Brazilian public, which has seen the positive impact of vaccinations, including against meningitis and polio.

"The population will take the vaccine," Lotufo predicted in a Skype interview. "More than 90 per cent of the population will vaccinate.".

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election

A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area. The lawsuit is one of hundreds fueled by the co...

Algeria votes on new constitution amid opposition boycott

Algerians voted on Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms and is aimed at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.I ha...

Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc says the successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit has solved the flaws that sank its earlier version.The original polka-dot bodysuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to uploa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020