Odisha governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Odisha governor, wife test positive for COVID-19PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:47 IST
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Laland his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Raj Bhavansources said Monday
Apart from the two, five more members of his familyhave been diagnosed with the infection, they said
Taking to Twitter the Raj Bhavan authority said,"Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positiveand have advised all who have come in close contact recentlyto get themselves tested." "The governor, his wife and five others have beenadmitted to a private hospital here," the sources said.
