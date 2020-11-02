Odisha governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Laland his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Raj Bhavansources said Monday

Apart from the two, five more members of his familyhave been diagnosed with the infection, they said

Taking to Twitter the Raj Bhavan authority said,"Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positiveand have advised all who have come in close contact recentlyto get themselves tested." "The governor, his wife and five others have beenadmitted to a private hospital here," the sources said.