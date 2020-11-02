Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:28 IST
WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organisation says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is "well and without symptoms" but will self-quarantine in "coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home." The WHO director-general has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University

The tweet did not identify who among his contacts had been infected. The UN health agency is based in Geneva, where cases are increasing and where tighter restrictions were announced Sunday aimed to curb the spread of the virus. More than 1,000 new cases have been recorded each day recently in an area of about 500,000 people.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020