Telangana reports 7 deaths, 922 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 922 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the infection were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The total cases due to coronavirus stand at 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths, and 17,630 active cases. A total of 1,456 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,717 people are in-home or institutional isolation in Telangana currently. (ANI)

