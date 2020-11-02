Kenya: Governors ask President Uhuru to shut down country as COVID-19 cases spike

In a memorandum to be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 4, the Council of Governors will be urging him to shut down the country as COVID-19 cases spike, according to a news report by K24 TV.

Governors are asking to close the bars and restaurants as well as curtailment political gatherings with COVID-19 numbers increasing, especially in the counties.

Further, the governors also want President Kenyatta to reimpose the 5 am – 7 pm curfew with the CoG chairman warning the situation is likely to get out of control if the State does not act swiftly.

Over the last week, the Ministry of Health has been announced over 1,000 new coronavirus cases with double-digit deaths.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that 685 new cases of the virus pushing the country's caseload to 55,877 from a sample of 4,433 tested in the last 24 hours.

Governors are so worried about politicians defying the Ministry of Health protocols in public rallies. The county chiefs are accusing the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of laxity in the enforcement of containment rules.

"These are some of the issues we shall present during our discussion with the President and senior health officials on Wednesday. Kenyans have dropped their guard thinking that we are out of the woods," Oparanya said.