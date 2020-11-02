331 fresh COVID-19 cases take U'Khand's tally to 62,881

Uttarakhand recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 62,881, while two more patients died due to the disease, a state health department bulletin here said. Dehradun reported the highest 84 cases, followed by 53 in Rudraprayag, 52 in Chamoli, 29 in Pauri, 19 in Haridwar, 19 in Pithoragarh, 17 in Udham Singh Nagar, 16 in Nainital, 14 in Tehri, eight in Uttarkashi, eight in Almora, seven in Bageshwar and five in Champawat, it said. Two more COVID-19 patients died, one each at AIIMS, Rishikesh and Max Hospital, Dehradun, the bulletin said

A total of 57,542 infected people have recuperated, 508 have migrated out of the state and 3,802 are under treatment, it added.