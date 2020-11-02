Georgian PM tested positive for coronavirus - press office

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tested positive for the coronavirus, his press office said on Monday.

Gakharia went into self-isolation in the morning after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, it said in a statement.

"The prime minister feels well and will continue treatment at home," his office said. Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people, has reported a total of 42,579 COVID-19 infections and 342 deaths as of Monday.