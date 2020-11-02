Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief will be tested for COVID 'if he shows symptoms'

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is self-isolating at home, will be tested for COVID-19 if he displays symptoms, a senior official said on Monday. "Our current protocols don't require that he be tested," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:02 IST
WHO chief will be tested for COVID 'if he shows symptoms'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is self-isolating at home, will be tested for COVID-19 if he displays symptoms, a senior official said on Monday.

"Our current protocols don't require that he be tested," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told a news briefing in Geneva. "He is working at home...continuing to do his job in support of the world. His testing will be depending on the arrival of symptoms or otherwise."

WHO Director-General Tedros said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers drug aducanumab on Friday.Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopma...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020