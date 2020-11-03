Left Menu
Paris to go back under evening curfew as COVID-19 cases rise - govt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:29 IST
Paris to go back under evening curfew as COVID-19 cases rise - govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, to tackle the country's worsening COVID-19 figures, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

"We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued," Attal told BFM TV.

