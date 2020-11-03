Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:32 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections and 49 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 387,161 while deaths have reached 7,318. The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
