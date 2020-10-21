Left Menu
Philippines' Smart taps Nokia to launch nationwide IoT services

The partnership will see Smart utilize Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING), a managed service that offers operators the ability to support their enterprise customers with global IoT connectivity across borders and technologies.

21-10-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Smart, a Philippines-based wireless communications and digital services company and a subsidiary of PLDT, has tapped Nokia for the nationwide deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) services, Nokia announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are excited to work with Smart on this deal that will deliver superior experiences to their customers. IoT services are increasingly becoming a necessity as part of any operators' digital transformation strategy. Nokia's WING solution is at the forefront of enabling new IoT use cases through a range of connectivity options, including 5G," said Ankur Bhan, Head of WING Business at Nokia.

Nokia WING will provide Smart with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, offering the necessary tools to eliminate the complexity associated with profitably connecting and managing new devices and enabling it to offer advanced automation, real-time control features across IoT.

Apart from connectivity, WING Vertical-as-a-Service opens up opportunities for Smart to address their enterprise customers' requirements with end-to-end IoT solutions.

"The Nokia WING IoT Platform solution bolsters our capability in solving our customers IoT-related requirements quickly and helping them get to market faster and with greater scale. Nokia's technology helps us to maintain PLDT's leadership position and assist our customers in maximizing the potential of IoT services," said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

