Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls as new cases decline

With the number of new coronavirus infections and active cases in Gujarat declining, the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:08 IST
Guj: Demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls as new cases decline

With the number of new coronavirus infections and active cases in Gujarat declining, the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) said on Tuesday. The state has been reporting less than 1,000 new cases per day since the last week of October.

The demand for medical oxygen decreased to 135 tons per day in October compared to 240 tons per day in the previous month, said FDCA commissioner H G Koshiya. "Cases of coronavirus in the state are declining and the demand and consumption of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and Favipiravir tablets, which are useful in its treatment, has seen a big decline," he said.

Remdesivir is used to treat critical COVID-19 patients. "The number of Remdesivir injections used (sold) in the open market came down to around 83,000 in October from 1.80 lakh in September. In government hospitals, its use declined to 30,000 in October from 40,000 in September," he said.

26 lakh Favipiravir tablets (200 mg), prescribed in mild cases of coronavirus infection, were consumed in September. The number shrank to four lakh in October. The consumption of Favipiravir 400 mg tablets came down to 2.8 lakh in October compared to six lakh in September. Gujarat reported 875 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the tally of cases to 1,74,679. There are 12,700 active cases in the state.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjiv Patel, Meet the social entrepreneur and a change maker

New Delhi India, Nov 3 ANIDigpu He is a thoughtful and mindful human being. His priorities have always revolved around curating opportunities and bringing in Change that only gives a fresh perspective to everything ordinary and mundane. Chi...

Director Hariharan bags J C Daniel award

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala governments highest honour, for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema. The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the f...

Delhi Prisons to facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for women inmates

The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday. There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe ...

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020