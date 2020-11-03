Left Menu
Sweden registers 10,177 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Cases in the Nordic country, which does not publish updated COVID-19 data over the weekend and Mondays, have risen sharply in recent weeks, repeatedly hitting daily records last week. Sweden registered 31 new deaths, taking the total to 5,969 during the pandemic.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:44 IST
Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, on Tuesday registered 10,177 new coronavirus cases, recorded since its previous update on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed. Cases in the Nordic country, which does not publish updated COVID-19 data over the weekend and Mondays, have risen sharply in recent weeks, repeatedly hitting daily records last week.

Sweden registered 31 new deaths, taking the total to 5,969 during the pandemic. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

