Centre trains frontline healthcare workers through iGOT platform to manage Covid-19

In a bid to build capacity among the frontline corona warriors involved in the COVID-19 pandemic management, the central government has created an Integrated Government Online Training Platform (iGOT) to train healthcare professionals and non-medicos through various modes of e-learning modules.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:46 IST
Centre trains frontline healthcare workers through iGOT platform to manage Covid-19
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to build capacity among the frontline corona warriors involved in the COVID-19 pandemic management, the central government has created an Integrated Government Online Training Platform (iGOT) to train healthcare professionals and non-medicos through various modes of e-learning modules. iGOT has been developed in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the union health ministry to train frontline healthcare workers. The union health ministry has operationalised iGOT courses on the DISKHA platform on the COVID-19 pandemic and another one is--webinars.

While explaining the benefits of the iGOT training platform, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said: "The Central government created this iGOT platform during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic to train frontline healthcare workers in the management of coronavirus crisis. The appropriate training material is simultaneously available online. This digital content is available to unlimited learners." "There are 13.60 lakh registered users on this platform who are doctors, nurses, allied healthcare workers or frontline healthcare workers. These persons completed more than 19 lakh digital courses through this programme. Out of these around 15 lakh persons received certification after this programme," he added.

These training modules are available on desktop and mobiles. In the near future, this will be made available on iGOT TV as well, he said. "There were more than 29 lakh enrolments for the courses. There were more than 13 lakh unique users spread across 729 districts. There were 50 districts where most healthcare workers received training. These districts were spread across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Chandigarh," said Bhushan.

A total of 196 training videos and 133 training documents have been created for digital courses. The courses are based on 'Basics of COVID', 'Infection, prevention and control', 'handwashing, social distancing', 'spiritual practices for self-management'. Advanced courses related to clinical management, community surveillance, severe acute respiratory infection, ICU care are also part of the training module. (ANI)

