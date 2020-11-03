Left Menu
Georgia imposes new coronavirus restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Georgia has imposed additional restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

Georgia has imposed additional restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. It will be mandatory to wear masks outdoors as well as indoors, all restaurants and cafes across the ex-Soviet country must close at 10 p.m., and online study at schools and universities in ten big cities, including the capital Tbilisi, will continue until Nov. 25.

All social events such as weddings, wakes, birthday parties and baptisms remain banned, the government said in a statement. Georgia, which ended a state of emergency over the coronavirus on May 22, was removed from the U.S. Centres for Disesase Control and Prevention (CDC) "green zone" list in October due to a sharp rise in cases since early September.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people has reported a total of 44,522 COVID-19 infections, with 362 of those on Tuesday.

