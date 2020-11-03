Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish PM warns pandemic respite over as deaths start rising

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions amid signs the resurgence was beginning to lift deaths from the disease. "We have a very serious situation," Lofven told a news conference.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:47 IST
Swedish PM warns pandemic respite over as deaths start rising
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SverigeiEU)

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions amid signs the resurgence was beginning to lift deaths from the disease.

"We have a very serious situation," Lofven told a news conference. "More and more intensive care beds are now being used to treat COVID patients. The respite we got this summer is over." The new regional guidelines mean 70% of Swedes now live under the stricter, if still voluntary, recommendations that include working from home if possible and avoiding public transport, shopping malls and gyms.

Lofven also said diners at restaurants would be limited to parties of eight people. While this represented a tightening, it still fell short of many other European countries where restaurants have been closed or restricted to limited hours and take-aways. "We want and have based our decisions from the beginning on following a consciously long-term strategy to do what is sustainable in the long run and that we can gain the widest possible acceptance for," Lofven said.

Health Agency statistics on Tuesday showed Sweden registered 10,177 new coronavirus cases since its previous update on Friday. Cases in the Nordic country, which does not publish new COVID-19 data over the weekend and Mondays, have risen sharply in recent weeks, repeatedly hitting daily records last week.

"The development is going in the wrong direction in many ways," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a separate news conference. "We see tendencies that deaths are starting to creep up, if from very low levels." Sweden registered 31 new deaths since Friday, taking the total to 5,969 during the pandemic. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K bagging 6th slot in governance among UTs debunks admin’s claim of good governance: NC

The National Conference on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir bagging the sixth slot in the governance among seven union territories debunks the claim of the incumbent administration about its administrative performance. It is distressing to se...

Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, R...

France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020