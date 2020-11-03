Mobile unit for screening non-communicable diseases launched

Left Menu
Alamelu Charitable Foundation, a Special Purpose Vehicle of Tata Trusts, on Tuesday launched its mobile medical unit at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research here to offer screening for non-communicable diseases.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:02 IST
Alamelu Charitable Foundation, a Special Purpose Vehicle of Tata Trusts, on Tuesday launched its mobile medical unit at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research here to offer screening for non-communicable diseases. A Tata Trusts release said the MMU would screen patients for hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers besides carrying out general health check-ups in Tirupati, Chittoor and remote areas of the district.

The MMU is equipped with a mammography machine. The screening tests will be performed as per the National Programme for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) guidelines.

The beneficiaries in the age group of 30 to 65 years will also be offered health advisory services on lifestyle, nutrition and various health related topics, the release said. "Breast cancer is on the rise in our country and most cases are reported when the disease has already advanced to stage III or IV.

Hence, it is essential to focus on screening procedures and early detection of breast cancer," Sanjiv Chopra, Chief Executive of Tata Trusts' Cancer Care Programme said. Sri Venkateswaras medical oncologist Nageswara Reddy said the MMU would be an important step in curtailing common cancers like breast, cervical, oral and also the NCD disease burden of the state.

It would enable identification of seemingly healthy individuals suffering from NCDs who may otherwise be unaware of their condition, he said. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tata Trusts signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2017 under which the Alamelu Charitable Foundation was set up for implementing its cancer care initiative to ensure affordable, accessible and high quality treatment and screening for cancer detection.

While a large state-of-the-art cancer care centre is under development, a day care chemotherapy centre has been set-up to serve the under-privileged population of Chittoor and surrounding districts. The fully developed facility will be equipped with modern technological systems and integrated care through support services like reconstructive and palliative care, the release added.

